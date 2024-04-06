Mooney's Bar and Silver Grill: A Belfast Gem Lost to Changing Times

Mooney's bar and silver grill at Arthur Square Belfast has changed a fair bit down through the years and while some gems have been lost to changing times , others remain firmly in place and are as majestic now as the day they were built. Older generations might remember having a cup of tea or some grub in Mooney's Bar and Silver Grill , which is now occupied by retailer The White Stuff.

It was a big favourite among Belfast folks in its time, particularly on a Saturday afternoon when, it was said, everyone seemed to call in for a pint of Guinness and a home-made meal. Then you have the Curzon Cinema that once stood on the Ormeau Road but was demolished to make way for apartments and shops

