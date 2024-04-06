Lorraine Kelly's Daughter Rosie Smith Announces Pregnancy

Lorraine Kelly is over the moon as she revealed she is set to become a grandma, with her daughter Rosie Smith announcing she is expecting. Rosie, 29, Lorraine's pride and joy with husband Steve Smith, took to Instagram to share the delightful news, posting a snap where she's seen lovingly holding her growing bump.
Another heartwarming photo displayed a framed ultrasound scan, indicating that Rosie is beyond the 12-week mark, with a caption describing the baby as 'The bean at 12 weeks, the size of a fig'. Rosie, who hosts her own podcast, expressed her joy in the caption: 'We could not be more excited. You're already so loved, little one.' ITV's beloved presenter Lorraine couldn't contain her excitement, re-sharing the announcement on her Instagram with an outpouring of joy: 'THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family!' She continued, expressing her eagerness to embrace her new role: 'Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve.
