Comedy Couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont Announce Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage

Comedy and acting couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are divorcing after nine years of marriage, they have announced in a joint statement. The pair - who share seven-year-old daughter Elsie Louise - insisted the separation had been 'amicable' as they detailed their priority of putting their child first. A statement to the PA news agency read: 'After 9 years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated.

'We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways. 'As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment.' Comedy and acting couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are divorcing after nine years of marriage, they have announced in a joint statement A statement to the PA news agency said: 'After 9 years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated. We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision' The couple began dating in 2013 after meeting through fellow comedian Roisin Conaty, before tying the knot in April 2015 and welcoming their daughter in September the following year. The couple have starred in Meet The Richardsons, which began in 2019, in which they play 'exaggerated versions of themselves' and also fronted Channel 4 panel show, Jon & Lucy's Odd Couples, which featured celebrity couples last yea

