16-year-old boy rushed to hospital after assault at Glossop industrial estate

A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after a reported assault at an industrial estate in Glossop . Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the attack at the Dinting Lodge Industrial Estate at 12.30am on Friday (April 12). Officers cordoned off the area outside Carpenter Ltd amid investigations. The teenager's injuries are not thought to be serious or life-changing, Derbyshire Police confirmed.

No arrests have been made, with the force appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Police remained at the scene throughout Friday morning with the scene, off Shaw Lane, taped off. READ MORE Teen, 18, dies two weeks after stabbing as murder investigation launched A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "We received reports of an assault at Dinting Lodge Industrial Estate, Glossop, at 12.30am on Friday 12 April. A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious or life-changing. "Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact us quoting the reference 24000212284" Information can also be submitted online or by anonymously contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website

Assault Glossop Industrial Estate Hospital Injuries Police Investigation Witnesses Information

