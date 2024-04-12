Intel's Use of AI and Machine Learning in Chip Design and Production

Major tech companies have been busy implementing AI and machine learning optimisation into multiple aspects of their business, in a quest to integrate what used to be a fringe concept into the processes that create the products you may already own. I recently had the chance to chat to Intel India President and VP & Head of Client Computing Group Sustainability, Gokul Subramaniam, in a wide ranging discussion about Intel 's sustainability goals, product life cycles and more.

I took the opportunity to ask how Intel uses AI and machine learning models in regards to efficiency within its products, and whether AI was used to optimise the process. "We have AI in engineering as a big focus area, starting from the front end of our silicon design at the RTL level, to the back end, which is basically post powering on the silicon leading it all the way to production readiness. And then in our software development and debug, we use AI as well as in our manufacturing use, and to test how we use AI. "We also use AI when it comes to a lot of the telemetry data that we collect to figure out what decisions we can take from a usage standpoint and things like that. So it's a big focus area across the lifecycle, front end silicon design, back end, software development, all the way to manufacturing." So it appears that, according to Intel, AI is already involved in a huge number of aspects of chip design and productio

Intel AI Machine Learning Chip Design Production

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Machine learning classifier reduces the time to identify personalized tumor reactive T cell receptorsMaking a personalized T cell therapy for cancer patients currently takes at least six months; scientists at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the University Medical Center Mannheim have shown that the laborious first step of identifying tumor-reactive T cell receptors for patients can be replaced with a machine learning classifier that...

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Machine learning models to predict age from brain transcriptome changesA new research paper was published on the cover of Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as 'Aging (Albany NY)' and 'Aging-US' by Web of Science) Volume 16, Issue 5, entitled, 'Genome-wide transcriptome profiling and development of age prediction models in the human brain.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Machine learning classifier accelerates the development of cellular immunotherapiesMaking a personalized T cell therapy for cancer patients currently takes at least six months; scientists at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the University Medical Center Mannheim have shown that the laborious first step of identifying tumor-reactive T cell receptors for patients can be replaced with a machine learning classifier that...

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Predicting oral cancer-related mortality among adults using machine learning approachA study aiming to predict oral cancer-related mortality among adults in the United States and identify the predictors of oral cancer-related mortality using the Machine Learning Approach.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Machine-Learning Model Can Accurately Evaluate Tumor Cell Density in OsteosarcomaResearchers at Kyushu University have developed and validated a machine-learning model that can accurately evaluate the density of surviving tumor cells after treatment in pathological images of osteosarcoma-;the most prevalent malignant bone tumor. The model can assess how individual tumor cells respond to treatment and can predict overall patient prognosis more reliably than conventional methods.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Using machine learning to track the evolution of COVID-19Scientists have developed a machine-learning approach to track the evolution of SARS&8209;CoV&8209;2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and potentially other viruses, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »