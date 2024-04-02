Child Benefit Payments to Increase for 200,000 Families in Northern Ireland

Child Benefit payments are set to rise this week, with around 200,000 families around Northern Ireland benefiting from increased payments. HMRC has confirmed that from April 6, those who claim Child Benefit will automatically receive increased payments. Families with one child, will now receive up to £1,331 a year, an annual increase of £83.20, and up to £881 a year per additional child - an annual increase of £54.60. Parents will receive £102.40 every four weeks (£25.

60 per week) for the first or only child and £67.80 every 4 weeks (£16.95 per week) for each additional child. There is no limit to how many children families can claim for. Families with ongoing claims do not need to contact HMRC, as the increased benefit payment will continue to be paid directly into their bank accounts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Millions of parents to benefit from increased Child Benefit paymentsHM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed that millions of parents will benefit from increased Child Benefit payments from later this week - worth an extra £83.20 a year for families with one child. Child Benefit claimed for additional children is also increasing, going up by £54.60 per year, with no limit on the number of children that can be claimed for. All of these changes will come into effect from April 6. This means that families will receive an annual payment of up to £1331 for their first child, and up to £881 for every child after that. Increases in payments are added on automatically, so parents should see the benefits boost when it lands in their bank accounts.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Child Benefit payment dates changing due to Easter holidaysMany families will see a change to their Child Benefit payments over Easter – because of the upcoming Bank Holiday this weekend

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

DWP child benefit payment changes set to hit thousands in MarchThe changes are due to the upcoming Easter bank holidays

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Martin Lewis warns parents about changes to Child BenefitMartin Lewis warns parents about the changes to Child Benefit and clarifies that previous penalties still need to be paid.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Use our Child Benefit calculator to see how much you will saveThe Chancellor announced changes to Child Benefit in his Budget speech

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Child Benefit Calculator shows how reforms will affect your familyReforms to Child Benefit follow a campaign by Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »