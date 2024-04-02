Millions of parents to benefit from increased Child Benefit payments

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed that millions of parents will benefit from increased Child Benefit payments from later this week - worth an extra £83.20 a year for families with one child. Child Benefit claimed for additional children is also increasing, going up by £54.60 per year, with no limit on the number of children that can be claimed for. All of these changes will come into effect from April 6.
This means that families will receive an annual payment of up to £1331 for their first child, and up to £881 for every child after that. Increases in payments are added on automatically, so parents should see the benefits boost when it lands in their bank accounts. READ MORE: Empty homeowners in Greater Manchester could see council tax bill rise to £4,138 These payments are made every four weeks. Meaning that families will receive £102.40 every four weeks for their first child, and a further £6
