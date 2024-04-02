Kind and loveable dad killed in e-bike accident

A 'kind and loveable dad' was killed after being struck by an e-bike in Burnley. Emergency services were called to the scene, on Accrington Road, at 4.23pm on Friday, March 22. There had been reports a Sur-ron style e-bike had collided with a pedestrian. Bart O’Hare was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries. Sadly, the 86-year-old later passed away.
family paid a loving tribute to him, saying: “Bart was such a kind and loveable dad, brother and grandad who has been taken away from family and friends in such a tragic manner. READ MORE Blackburn WITHOUT Darwen? The locals who say they're far more than just a 'poor relation' Horror CCTV shows hit-and-run BMW driver mow down pedestrian in his 90s “As a family we would like to thank all the emergency services involved for all their work. Bart you will be missed by so many, may you now rest in peac
Premier League build-up: Burnley host Brentford, Luton face Nottm Forest
