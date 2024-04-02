Kind and loveable dad killed in e-bike accident

A 'kind and loveable dad' was killed after being struck by an e-bike in Burnley. Emergency services were called to the scene, on Accrington Road, at 4.23pm on Friday, March 22. There had been reports a Sur-ron style e-bike had collided with a pedestrian. Bart O’Hare was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries. Sadly, the 86-year-old later passed away.

family paid a loving tribute to him, saying: "Bart was such a kind and loveable dad, brother and grandad who has been taken away from family and friends in such a tragic manner. "As a family we would like to thank all the emergency services involved for all their work. Bart you will be missed by so many, may you now rest in peace."

