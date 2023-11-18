Charity warns of escalating crisis of male domestic abuse in Northern Ireland

As International Men's Day approaches this Sunday, a leading charity has sounded a critical alarm about the escalating crisis of male domestic abuse in Northern Ireland . The Men’s Advisory Project NI (MAP NI), which supports men facing and recovering from domestic abuse, has issued a dire plea for immediate government intervention, revealing that 60% of its users have reported feeling suicidal.
MAP NI has also reported the exhaustion of resources amid a surge in user numbers , particularly within the 18-25 age group . According to the charity, one in three (32%) of domestic abuse crimes in Northern Ireland happens to men. Every year MAP NI meets with approximately 1,000 men but since the Covid-19 pandemic, a staggering 60% of these men are grappling with suicidal thoughts and intentions
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCNewsNI | Read more »
BBCMOTD: Updates as Republic of Ireland face Albania before Northern Ireland v HungaryLive text updates as Republic of Ireland face Albania followed by Northern Ireland against Hungary in the Women's Nations League qualifiers, live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Source: BBCMOTD | Read more »
Source: BelfastLive | Read more »
Source: LeedsNews | Read more »
Source: i newspaper | Read more »
Source: BBCNewsNI | Read more »