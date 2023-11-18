Nurse violently raped during home visit for OAP mum

A sex predator violently raped a nurse for almost an hour after she carried out a home visit for his OAP mum. Gary John Bridger launched the attack after the medic attended a scheduled appointment at a property in Sherborne, Dorset. She had gone to assess the home to check whether it was safe for the 66-year-old’s mum to return to after a hospital stay. But after completing the inspection, Bridger physically stopped her from leaving the home before launching his sickening attack.

Bournemouth Crown Court heard on Tuesday (November 14) it was a 'prolonged and sustained incident' over 30 to 40 minutes where he touched her breasts and forced himself inside the victim. He ushered her into a bedroom where he raped her with oral and anal sex. Bridger was charged with charged with rape, sexual assault, and assault by penetration, DorsetLive reports. Prosecutor Gemma White told the court: 'When she sought to leave, it was at that point that Mr Bridger physically manhandled and manoeuvred her back into the property for a violent and sustained sexual assault.





