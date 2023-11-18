Worrying about the Perception of Fantasy

This might sound strange but I always worry about seeing things I love in the spotlight, because I worry they won't be taken seriously and all the feelings I have for them will be undermined. I don't like exposing a vulnerable side of myself to potential ridicule, basically. I've had enough of that from the"oh that's unusual" remarks people have made about my job over the years.

So I worried, visiting the new fantasy exhibition at the British Library - Fantasy: Realms of the Imagination it's called - about how fantasy would come across. I love fantasy, you see. I've loved it ever since I was little and I read a story about a boy who discovered a city at the bottom of a lake. He'd been hearing it call to him in his sleep or something, and one day he dived and found it.Everything about this took me by surprise. I didn't know books could do that, veer off from reality like that. I can almost feel my mind stretching to take it all in still. And that book, it fired something within me that remained ever sinc





