Chaos Reigns as Manchester United Suffer Defeat at Chelsea

Erik ten Hag and Heath Ledger's Joker are unlikely bedfellows but both are agents of chaos. Chaos reigned in the fifth Manchester United match of the season that ended 4-3 at Chelsea . After Cole Palmer 's 100th-minute equaliser, United opted for the pioneering 2-3-4-1 formation, ceded possession, Chelsea went close twice and Palmer then won it from a corner. United were as amateurish as primary schoolchildren during a lunchtime kickabout. No concept of positioning, formation or tactics.

Diogo Dalot acted on impulse, desperate to atone for the penalty he had clumsily conceded. Ten Hag had urged United to calm down more than once in the second half. For the umpteenth time this season, the players did not listen. A minor point, but Palmer's hat-trick goal counts as another pull-back United have conceded from. That can be added to the video nasty with Arsenal, Brighton, Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, Nottingham Forest and Brentford's conversion

Manchester United Chelsea Defeat Chaos Positioning Formation Tactics Cole Palmer Hat-Trick Pull-Backs Erik Ten Hag

