Primark's £45 trench coat hailed as 'timeless' and designer-like

Primark 's latest offering, a trench coat priced at just £45, is being hailed as 'timeless' and akin to designer wear. The high street fashion giant has introduced this chic, oversized trench coat as part of its summer collection , and it's already turning heads with its designer look for a fraction of the price. This must-have item is expected to fly off the shelves due to its high-end appearance.
Available in a classic camel shade, Primark claims this coat can instantly elevate the simplest of outfits. Whether thrown over casual attire or paired with a mini dress and knee-high boots, it promises versatility and style. Crafted to be oversized, the trench features long sleeves, pockets, traditional lapels, and a coordinating belt. Its sophisticated look could easily be mistaken for a piece from a luxury label, reports Birmingham Liv
Primark Trench Coat Designer High Street Fashion Summer Collection Versatile Style Oversized Camel Shade Luxury Label
