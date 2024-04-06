Primark's £45 trench coat hailed as 'timeless' and designer-like

Primark 's latest offering, a trench coat priced at just £45, is being hailed as 'timeless' and akin to designer wear. The high street fashion giant has introduced this chic, oversized trench coat as part of its summer collection , and it's already turning heads with its designer look for a fraction of the price. This must-have item is expected to fly off the shelves due to its high-end appearance.

Available in a classic camel shade, Primark claims this coat can instantly elevate the simplest of outfits. Whether thrown over casual attire or paired with a mini dress and knee-high boots, it promises versatility and style. Crafted to be oversized, the trench features long sleeves, pockets, traditional lapels, and a coordinating belt. Its sophisticated look could easily be mistaken for a piece from a luxury label, reports Birmingham Liv

Primark Trench Coat Designer High Street Fashion Summer Collection Versatile Style Oversized Camel Shade Luxury Label

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Molly-Mae Hague has found an ‘insane’ dupe for Tatcha’s Dewy Cream (and it’s just £12)This affordable dupe is just as good as the OG but saving you £45...

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Stacey Solomon's 'timeless' scalloped £45 Asda rug can save shoppers £75Shoppers could save around £75 by opting for the supermarket alternative to a popular Very rug

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

The 'dream' cabin bag to avoid paying £45 airport feesNot only are they stylish, but they meet the strict requirements for some airlines such as easyJet, TUI, Jet2, Ryanair and more.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Shoppers are delighted as M&S brings back its viral £45 straw tote for springMarks and Spencer shoppers are thrilled after spotting the return of one of its best-loved viral products – the £45 straw tote bag that looks just like Loewe’s £450 basket bag

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

M&S' £45 'Chanel-style' shoes shoppers are wearing for 'special occasionsThe high street retailer has expanded its range of Chanel lookalikes with another pair of shoes that are perfect for weddings.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Sainsbury's TU £45 trench coat is being labelled the must-have jacket of springThe classic trench coat has been labelled the must-have jacket for spring, and Tu at Sainsbury's £45 belted one has been praised for its water-proof material and stylish fit

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »