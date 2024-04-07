Celtic to discuss 'serious concerns' with Rangers after objects thrown during derby

Celtic say they will enter discussion with Rangers about their 'serious concerns' following objects being thrown in the direction of the away dugout during today's derby. On the pitch, fans enjoyed a pulsating match at Ibrox, as the Premiership's title-chasing duo played out a fantastic 3-3 draw. However, off the park, there were unsavoury scenes as objects were thrown at members of the Celtic staff at pitchside.

Two police officers could be seen in conversation with assistant manager Kennedy, with coins believed to be the objects thrown. In a short statement, Celtic have hit out at the incident, stating they will be going to Rangers over the 'unacceptable' matter. A Celtic spokesperson said:"It is totally unacceptable that our staff have once again been targeted in this way. "We will be raising our serious concerns with Rangers and we understand that the matter is currently being investigated by Police Scotland." A Police Scotland spokesperson added:"We are aware of an object being thrown at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow during the Rangers v Celtic match on Sunday, 7 April, 2024.It's understood a small number of reports were received by the force relating to hate crimes during the match, with these being assessed and enquiries ongoing.As John Beaton called time on a pulsating derby match between Glasgow's big two at Ibrox, a coming together of players from both sides occurre

Celtic Rangers Derby Objects Thrown Concerns Investigation Police Scotland

