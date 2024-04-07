Search for Missing Man in Sunderland

Three RNLI lifeboats, a patrol boat , and a coastguard helicopter were involved in a search for a missing man who entered the water near Sunderland University accommodation. Despite difficult conditions , the search was called off after four hours and the man remains missing.

Another man who attempted to rescue him was taken to the hospital.

