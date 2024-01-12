Calvin Klein Ad Featuring FKA twigs Banned by ASA

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a Calvin Klein advert featuring singer FKA twigs. In response, she has called them out on their “double standards”, and I have to agree with her. According to the ASA, the ad depicted the star as a “stereotypical sexual object,” as it showed her with a denim shirt draped halfway around her body “leaving the side of her buttocks and half of one breast exposed.” Meanwhile, the text at the top of the poster reads, “Calvins or nothing.”





