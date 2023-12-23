The City Baths: A Sanctuary Through Troubled Times

From nine years old to 90, and the "swimming Sixties" to the present day, it seems everyone raised on the banks of the River Foyle has a story tell about the City Baths. It stayed open right through the Troubles, providing a sanctuary from the rioting, gun battles and bombings. Carmel Gorman, a coach at City of Derry Swimming Club for more than half a century, said her life changed when she stumbled across an advertisement in the Swimming Times magazine in her native Dublin.

"I'd been to visit my grandmother and I thought on the way I would go into Eason's bookstore. I had a look around and saw the Swimming Times, which is a monthly magazine, and I bought a copy." Inside, she found a job ad for a school swimming instructor posted by the Londonderry Development Commission. "I got an interview, got the job and I've never looked back.





