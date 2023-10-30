Busy Pumpkin Patch Reports Record Visitors

Farmer Joe Hamer said seasonal events had become so vital to his fortunes, he considered himself more of an agritourism operator

A pumpkin patch has reported its busiest year, with 3,000 visitors in a single day as Halloween approached. Arscott Farm in Shropshire said money from seasonal events such as pumpkin picking kept the business ticking over."Last weekend I had a queue waiting for wheelbarrows - we've got 120 wheelbarrows here," Joe Hamer said of the demand at his farm near Hanwood.Mr Hamer said the farm's fortunes were often "feast or famine", making seasonal events vital.

He explained: "We have months and months of money then we have nothing until we can harvest the strawberries." As well as pumpkin-picking in autumn and strawberry-picking in summer, the farm offers Christmas trees in winter.He added the mud did not put people off either, with many white trainers being found discarded in the car park. headtopics.com

