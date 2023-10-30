Bianca Williams: 'I'm shocked by Met officer fundraiser'

British athlete Bianca Williams says she is "shocked with the amount of money that's been raised" for two constables fired for gross misconduct.

More than £130,000 has been donated to Jonathan Clapham and Sam Franks who carried out a stop and search of Ms Williams and Ricardo dos Santos.A disciplinary panel found the officers lied about smelling cannabis in the athletes' car., Ms Williams said: "I feel like everyone has a right to do a crowdfund but in the circumstances it's quite shocking, saying they shouldn't have lost their jobs.

The couple were handcuffed and searched on suspicion of having drugs and weapons, but nothing was found.Speaking on the reaction of the hearing, Ms Williams told the BBC: "I'm glad people can see that they were lying but it's one where we've gotten so much hate from the officers now losing their jobs.Met apologises to sprinter over stop-and-search headtopics.com

Since the hearing, a crowdfunding page, set up by a person named only as "UK", has seen 7,640 supporters raise significantly more than the target of £50,000.Ms Williams' solicitor said in a statement: "The comments of the apparently serving officers not only demonstrates an unwillingness to be held to account but it exposes just how toxic the culture in the Met is, and how far off change seems to be.

"The commissioner should immediately come out to publicly support the panel's decision and the importance of accountability in the Met if public confidence in the police stands a chance of being restored in London." headtopics.com

