Ballon d’Or 2023 live updates: Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland compete for top men’s award today

None of the England women's players can be there in Paris tonight because of preparation for their match against Belgium tomorrow, and in her pre-game press conference Stanway went on to say she wishes the game was planned differently to allow players to attend.She added:'Yeah, it is (frustrating).

Because it's potentially a once in a lifetime opportunity. You never know if you're ever going to get selected for such an accolade like that again. 'So it would be really nice to enjoy the experience and be there and feel like a star amongst the stars. If it was planned a little bit better then maybe it would be easier for a lot of female footballers to be there.'

