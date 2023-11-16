Broadwick Soho: A Hotel with Giant Elephants on the Front

You see the elephants first: two stone sentinels standing several storeys above Broadwick Street, juggling and doing card tricks in jewel-toned waistcoats and top hats. “The biggest difference between this project and any other project I’ve ever done is that there was zero red tape,” Andrea Gelardin, creative director of newly opened hotel Broadwick Soho, tells me.

“One day, someone said, ‘Would it be crazy to put giant elephants on the front of the building?’ And the next: boom, there they were.” Boom is right. Step through Broadwick Soho’s red front doors (overshadowed somewhat by the Big Top-inspired sign beaming out the hotel’s name above them) and it takes all of two seconds to realise you’re in a world of Martin Brudnizki’s creation, but with the camp dial turned up to Liza-with-a Z levels and a Fellini-esque edge: think mirrored ceilings, onyx counters, and not just leopard print textiles but wallpaper covered with a whole safari’s worth of big cat





