Patriots Lose to Giants 10-7 in Week 12 Game

The New England Patriots started Mac Jones at quarterback in their Week 12 game against the New York Giants. Jones was benched at halftime after throwing two interceptions. Despite a chance to force overtime, the Patriots lost 10-7 as rookie kicker Chad Ryland missed a field goal. The Giants improve to 4-8 while the Patriots fall to 2-9.





NECN » / 🏆 20. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NFL Draft order 2024 projections: Giants, Patriots enter the mix for No. 1The Cardinals are back in the top spot this week, but the struggling Giants, Raiders and Patriots all are fading.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

NFL Sunday: Rams vs Cowboys, Jets vs Giants, Dolphins vs PatriotsStay tuned for live updates from the Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys, Jets vs Giants, and Dolphins vs Patriots games. Also, catch the Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers game live on Sky Sports NFL at 8.25pm.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Live Updates from NFL Sunday: Rams vs Cowboys, Jets vs Giants, Dolphins vs PatriotsStay tuned for live updates from the NFL Sunday games as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys, the Jets and Giants face off in the New York derby, and the Miami Dolphins go head-to-head with the New England Patriots. Watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs the San Francisco 49ers live on Sky Sports NFL.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Raiders, Patriots, Giants and other NFL teams paying the price for big blundersThe Raiders should have fired Josh McDaniels long before they did, and other teams may be ruing some quarterback decisions at midseason.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Giants vs. Raiders line, odds and predictions: Raiders favored in Daniel Jones’ return for GiantsSee odds, expert picks and storylines for Giants vs. Raiders.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Miami Dolphins Defeat New England Patriots 31-17Tua Tagovailoa throws for 324 yards and three touchdowns as the Miami Dolphins secure a victory against the New England Patriots. Jalen Ramsey makes an interception in his debut. The Dolphins now have a one-game lead in the AFC East.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »