British Expat Claims Wife Died After Taking Prescription Drug in Spain

A British expat says his wife died after she was administered a prescription drug , as Spain launches an investigation into the medication, Costa de Sol, almost two decades after his wife Mary was placed into intensive care following the administering of the painkiller. The painkiller – which has never been licensed for human use in the UK – sold 27.8 million units in Spain in 2022, making Nolotil the most frequently bought brand medication that year.

The Association of Drug Affected Patients has claimed that genetic components due to heritage vary Nolotil's risk, although this has not been confirmed by an independent scientific study

British Expat Wife Prescription Drug Spain Investigation Medication Costa De Sol Intensive Care Painkiller Nolotil Genetic Components Risk

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

​Pictured: Five-month-old British baby killed when expat crashed into family of tourists walking on...Harper Ayton, pictured being cuddled by her mother, had been on holiday with her parents Alex Chadkirk and Timothy Ayton and grandparents before the horror crash.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

British businessman cleared of embezzlement and tax fraud charges in SpainBritish businessman Doug Barrowman has been acquitted of all charges in his Spanish embezzlement and tax fraud trial. He and six other British businessmen were accused of misappropriation and tax fraud related to a 2008 cable factory purchase. Barrowman was one of the largest shareholders in the company involved. The charges were dropped after it was alleged that Barrowman and his associates pocketed a large sum of money through an inflated or non-existent invoice for consultancy services.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

British tourist dies in Spain as Storm Nelson batters parts of countryLocal reports suggest he is one of four people killed as Storm Nelson batters the Mediterranean country.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

British tourist dies in Spain as Storm Nelson batters parts of countryLocal reports suggest he is one of four people killed as Storm Nelson batters the Mediterranean country.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

BBC presenter John Craven, 83, claims there is 'disturbing' evidence of racism in the British...Veteran BBC Countryfile John Craven, 83, cited academics in BBC Countryfile magazine about how bigotry in the countryside can come across in 'mundane' ways.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

British conspiracy theorist behind bizarre Kate claims unmaskedPeter Condron is accused of using his platform on TikTok to cash in on speculation about the Princess’s health and whereabouts.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »