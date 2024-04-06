Mother calls for special test on newborns after baby's death

The mother of a baby who died of a heart condition at 12 weeks old is calling for a special test to be carried out on all newborns. Emma Hart, from Watton at Stone in Hertfordshire, said she had 12 precious weeks with her daughter Daisy - time which she only had because her daughter was given the vital test. Pulse oximetry tests check for oxygen levels in the blood.

They can detect potentially life-threatening heart conditions quickly, but is only available in 80% of hospitals - and only 40% in the East of England. At the Lister Hospital in Stevenage, where Daisy was born, they did administer the test and detect the defects, which meant that Daisy had a chance to try surgery.Her mother said: "Because of that test, they were able to establish that there were problems with her heart quickly. "We then just entered this whirlwind of getting to Great Ormond Street Hospital and finding out she had very severe, complex heard congenital diseases all mixed togethe

