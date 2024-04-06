Manchester City's treble chances threatened by injury crisis, warns Guardiola

Manchester City 's chances of repeating their treble hang by a thread due to their ongoing injury crisis, Pep Guardiola has warned. The manager had told his City players they would be out of the Premier League title race if they didn't beat Crystal Palace on Saturday, so will have been concerned to see his side fall behind early at Selhurst Park.
However, Kevin De Bruyne scored two and added an assist as the Blues turned around the scoreline to win 4-2 and maintain the pressure on Liverpool and Arsenal. But another injury concern, this time for Josko Gvardiol, ensured it wasn't a perfect trip to South London, and Guardiola believes the ongoing issues in the medical department are hampering City's attempts to fight on three fronts as did with such success last seaso
Manchester City Treble Injury Crisis Pep Guardiola Premier League Crystal Palace Kevin De Bruyne Josko Gvardiol
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »
Pep Guardiola: Kevin De Bruyne one of best players in Manchester City historyDe Bruyne scored twice at Crystal Palace to help keep up the pressure on Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Pep Guardiola: Kevin De Bruyne one of best players in Manchester City historyDe Bruyne scored twice at Crystal Palace to help keep up the pressure on Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »