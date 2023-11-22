Boy Bitten by Dog in Blackburn

Police were called to a report a boy had been bitten by a dog on Cedar Street in Blackburn at around 12.20pm on Saturday (November 18). He was taken to hospital for treatment. “The dog – which at this time we believe is an XL Bulldog type – has been seized,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said. “A short time later it was reported that threats had been made towards the family of the victim.

” “A 27-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of assault – ABH and affray and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.” The incident came after applications opened for dog owners to register their XL bullies before the breed is banned next year. ‘These dogs aren’t what people are making them out to be’ An owner of an XL Bully in Lancashire claims that people fear the breed because of the way the government has misrepresented them. Yas Lee, from Buckshaw Village, owns Dinosaur – a sweet-natured, 11-month-old puppy. The 26-year-old says she is afraid to leave the house with him after being spat by passers-by and having sticks and rocks thrown at the





