Running Back's Difficult Road to Recovery

The first two weeks after the surgery were the worst, the pain so crippling, so unceasing, that couldn’t even imagine climbing from bed. The mere thought of ordering takeout made him cringe — that would require hobbling all the way to the front door of his apartment to pick it up. No thanks. Not happening. On rides to rehab, he’d grip the armrests in the backseat, bracing for any bump in the road, fearing that even the smallest ones would cause his knee to throb.
At the hospital, when doctors would ask him to straighten his leg, he’d want to shake his head and refuse, convinced the stitches were going to rip open right then and there. Advertisement “Honestly, there were times I just wanted to scream and cry,” Hines told The Athletic, speaking about his last several months for the first time publicly. “It was just rehab, man, but it was hard as hell.” This wasn’t supposed to be what August looked like for Hines, the shifty sixth-year running back and special teams standout for the . He was supposed to be helping a contender prepare for a Super Bowl ru
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Sergio Perez running out of Red Bull road after Mexican GP disasterWith the threat of competition in 2024, Red Bull must make a decision about Sergio Perez.
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »