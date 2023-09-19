Professor Van-Tam criticises Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam has revealed that he first heard about Rishi Sunak's Eat Out to Help Out scheme on television. England’s former deputy chief medical officer criticised the scheme, saying it “didn’t feel sensible", as he gave evidence to the UK's official Covid-19 inquiry on Wednesday.

The inquiry has heard that the country’s top scientists, who were advising ministers during the pandemic, were never told about the plans to get people back into restaurants after the first lockdown, despite Mr Sunak, who was chancellor at the time, and then PM Boris Johnson saying they were consulted. In potentially damaging testimony, England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty said he and Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s former chief scientific adviser, were never told about the plan, adding: “I think we should have been.” Meanwhile, Sir Jonathan, who stepped down from his position in March 2022, told the inquiry he was "absolutely not" consulted on the scheme





