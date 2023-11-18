Berlin's Christmas Markets: A Festive Wonderland

Treat yourself to a visit to Germany’s capital to immerse yourself in a generous sprinkling of festive spirit . Berlin has nigh on 100 Christmas markets to explore – yes, all in one city – with something for all tastes, from traditional to eco-friendly and Bavarian to Scandi. There are even Japanese-themed markets to explore.

Get your holiday shopping done, see the sights and grab yourself a glühwein , with our pick of the top choices for a December weekend in this glorious snow-covered (here’s hoping!) city. With so much to see and do, you'll be hard pushed to fit them all in so here's our pick of the best. Enjoy! WeihnachtsZauber Where: Bebelplatz When: 27 November to 31 December If you only do one Christmas market, you’d be hard pushed to make a better choice than this one. One of the city’s most popular, it is located in the central Mitte district, where it attracts a whopping 600,000 visitors each year. Set in a courtyard with the stunning backdrop of the State Opera House and Hotel de Rome, there are pop-up gourmet restaurants to enjoy (booking advised





