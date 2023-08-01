New Understanding of Rechargeable Batteries Could Improve Performance

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers have upended what’s known about how rechargeable batteries function. Rechargeable battery performance could be improved by a new understanding of how they work at the molecular level. For decades, researchers have assumed that the inevitable filmy buildup on electrodes inside rechargeable batteries is the driver of performance loss. Research shows that view is backward. The research report has been published in Nature Energy.

The buildup of mossy or tree-like structured lithium metal deposits on battery electrodes is not the root cause of performance loss, but rather a side effect. The report shows the first direct measurement of the electrical properties at the boundary between the solid electrode and the liquid electrolyte inside a rechargeable battery. The study, led by a research team at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, shows that the so-called solid electrolyte interphase SEI is not an electronic insulator, as previously thought, but instead behaves like a semiconducto





