Bayern Munich 's incredible dominance of the Bundesliga has finally come to an end but one of their players still got their hands on the trophy. Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions and won the league by 16 points.
Yet in a bizarre twist, one of the players who helped them achieve the success is contracted to Bayern Munich. Born in Munich, Josip Stanisic signed on loan for Leverkusen from the Bavarians in the summer and has made 29 appearances in all competitions.He said: "In England, there's a nice rule where when you loan a player out, they can't play against you. For me that makes more sense.
"I experienced it often in my career, that a player comes back to haunt the team - the rule unfortunately doesn't exist in Germany. Today we were the ones to suffer from this. "I saw Stani earlier and congratulated him, but he's a Bayer Leverkusen player now. That's all I can say."The 24-year-old has become only the second player in the history of the Bundesliga to win the league in two consecutive seasons with two different sides.Josh is a sports journalist who specialises in football and wrestling. He has been published by Curzon Ashton FC, Late Tackle, Manchester City FC, The Mirror, Read Man City and Manchester Evening News.
