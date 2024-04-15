Bayern Munich's Dominance Ends as Leverkusen Wins Bundesliga

Bayern Munich 's incredible dominance of the Bundesliga has finally come to an end but one of their players still got their hands on the trophy. Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions and won the league by 16 points.

Yet in a bizarre twist, one of the players who helped them achieve the success is contracted to Bayern Munich. Born in Munich, Josip Stanisic signed on loan for Leverkusen from the Bavarians in the summer and has made 29 appearances in all competitions.He said: "In England, there's a nice rule where when you loan a player out, they can't play against you. For me that makes more sense.

"I experienced it often in my career, that a player comes back to haunt the team - the rule unfortunately doesn't exist in Germany. Today we were the ones to suffer from this. "I saw Stani earlier and congratulated him, but he's a Bayer Leverkusen player now. That's all I can say."The 24-year-old has become only the second player in the history of the Bundesliga to win the league in two consecutive seasons with two different sides.Josh is a sports journalist who specialises in football and wrestling. He has been published by Curzon Ashton FC, Late Tackle, Manchester City FC, The Mirror, Read Man City and Manchester Evening News.

Bayern Munich Leverkusen Bundesliga Dominance Unbeaten Loan Player

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sportbible / 🏆 89. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thomas Tuchel 'congratulates' Leverkusen on Bundesliga title after Bayern Munich lose to DortmundBayern fell to a crushing 2-0 defeat at home to Dortmund.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Bayer Leverkusen close in on Bundesliga title as Bayern Munich squander leadFlorian Wirtz's penalty took Bayer Leverkusen to within touching distance of the Bundesliga title as Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead to leave the leaders 16 points clear.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Bayer Leverkusen close in on Bundesliga title as Bayern Munich squander leadFlorian Wirtz's penalty took Bayer Leverkusen to within touching distance of the Bundesliga title as Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead to leave the leaders 16 points clear.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Bayer Leverkusen win first-ever Bundesliga title - ending Bayern Munich's 11-year runLeverkusen are on a 43-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have extended the longest unbeaten streak in a single Bundesliga season to 29 matches.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Xabi Alonso: Bayer Leverkusen head coach commits future to club amid Liverpool and Bayern Munich linksXabi Alonso has confirmed he will remain as Bayer Leverkusen head coach next season, ending speculation he could succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Liverpool and Bayern Munich expect Xabi Alonso to remain at Bayer LeverkusenLiverpool and Bayern Munich expect Xabi Alonso to remain at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season with both clubs pursuing other managerial targets. Liverpool have been aware for some time that Alonso was unlikely to leave Leverkusen this summer.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »