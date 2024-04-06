Bayer Leverkusen close in on Bundesliga title as Bayern Munich squander lead

Florian Wirtz's penalty took Bayer Leverkusen to within touching distance of the Bundesliga title as Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead to leave the leaders 16 points clear. Wirtz struck from the spot eight minutes into added time at the end of the first half after Christopher Trimmel had handled to secure a 1-0 win at Union Berlin, who had seen Robin Gosens dismissed for a second bookable offence minutes earlier.
Xabi Alonso's men could win the league next weekend, when they face Werder Bremen on Sunday, a day after Bayern host Cologne with both sides having just 18 points to play for. ⏰90+6. Min.: Was für eine Mentalität! Der FCH schlägt den deutschen Rekordmeister aufgrund der zweiten Halbzeit verdient mit 3:2. The reigning champions, who set out this season looking for a 12th successive title, conceded further ground as they went down 3-2 at Heidenhei
Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga Bayern Munich Penalty Lead Title
Thomas Tuchel concedes Bayern will not win Bundesliga as Leverkusen extend leadRaphinha’s second-half goal helped Barcelona edge out 10-man Las Palmas 1-0 to close the gap on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid to five points.
