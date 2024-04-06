Gender-Critical Activists and Counter-Protesters Clash in Edinburgh

Gender-critical activists and counter-protesters clashed in Edinburgh over gender ideology, women's rights , and transgenderism. Let Women Speak ( LWS ), a gender-critical feminist campaign, organized a rally led by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull , also known as Posie Parker .

They were met with opposition from pro-transgender groups, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech (CAHS).

