Bruno Tonioli discusses potential return to Strictly Come Dancing

Ever since he arrived on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2023, judge Bruno Tonioli has captivated the nation with his cheeky charm and addictive eccentricity. From fiercely grabbing the golden buzzer after being pranked into thinking he had an infinite number to use, through to his flamboyant critiques at the end of every act - the Italian powerhouse is a natural on screen.

“They’re doing a great job of it, it’s a fantastic show,” Bruno exclusively tells OK!, yet when pressed if he would be willing to return to the show anytime soon, the star chuckles: “I’m busy at the moment!”Bruno famously made the decision to step away from Strictly back in 2019 to focus on the US show instead but has confessed it still holds a special place in his heart - even if he never actually watched the show himself during his tenure as a judge.

Comparing his time on Britain’s Got Talent to his role on Strictly, Bruno was also keen to reinforce the differences between the show, as he explained how he had felt more included in the performance experience while judging the acts this year, something that Strictly hadn’t prepared him for. It’s this participatory experience that actually lead to a technical glitch in the upcoming series when Bruno became so moved by an acts performance on stage that he managed to break the golden buzzer, which automatically puts acts through to the semi finals.

Bruno Tonioli Strictly Come Dancing Judge Return Potential

