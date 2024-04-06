Astrologer Meg's Column Continues

OUR much-loved astrologer Meg sadly died last year but her column will be kept alive by her friend and protégée Maggie Innes .Big gestures really work for you, so it’s time to seize the spotlight in a relationship, or a room.With one of the most sociable charts today, make the most of opportunities to get together or join new groups – even if you don’t feel like it. Just remember old friends also need a fair share of you.
If you’ve had to put on a passion show lately, this can go when you deal with feelings directly.Loving Venus encourages working or playing as a team – but be clear about what you need, and don’t wait for others to ask.You’ve got passion bonding potential – just one glance, even from a familiar face, is all it can take today.In any buying and selling, you see straight to the biggest bargains when you set your eyes, and mind, free.This helps you find new ways of getting your message across, even if people still don’t seem ready to hea
