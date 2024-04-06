Civil Servants to Strike Over Office Return Order

Civil servants at the Office for National Statistics are planning to strike after being ordered to return to the office for just two days a week. They have been working from home since the start of lockdown and want to continue doing so full time. This is the first time civil servants have organized a walkout over demands to return to the office.
Ministers want staff back at their desks at least 60% of the time, citing concerns about reduced productivity and increased waiting times for services. Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg criticized those refusing to return to the office, calling it 'shirking, not working.
