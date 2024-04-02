Astrologer Meg's Column to Continue with Maggie Innes

OUR much-loved astrologer Meg sadly died last year but her column will be kept alive by her friend and protégée Maggie Innes.Aries celebrities: Which famous faces have the Aries star sign?You can see things that may have escaped you before.Later, it is all systems go in a personal ambition – and this time only you get to choose what this is.As the moon and Pluto bond today, it is time for no-nonsense talking and a set of strong rules, instead of trying to keep every option open.

You are such a team player but can also make your mark in an individual challenge, as long as you choose it carefully. The right goal may not instantly seem a great fit, but if something draws you towards it, do try to listen.Start your day with steady strength in your work and wellbeing zone – and stick to plans you have made for yourself, no matter what.‘STOP SHOOTING!’In love, this encourages you to stop playing it cool, start saying how you really feel and what you actually wan

