Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong shows support on social media

Ant McPartlin and wife Lisa Armstrong split in 2018 Ant McPartlin’s ex wife Lisa Armstrong has shown her ex-husband a rare demonstration of support on social media following their divorce. TV duo Ant and Declan Donnelly recently announced that the latest series of their long-running entertainment show Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway would be its last, ahead of an ‘indefinite hiatus’.

Lisa gave the positive post about her ex-husband a like Ant and Lisa were married for 11 years, tying the knot in 2006. Their split was announced in 2018, eight months after Ant left rehab, following a charge for drink-driving. A statement at the time read: 'Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

