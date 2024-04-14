Jon Bon Jovi's Music Career in Jeopardy Due to Vocal Injury

Jon Bon Jovi founded the band with lead guitarist Richie Sambora and bassist Alec John Such in 1983 Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi has revealed how his music career could be ‘done’ if he is unable to recover from a vocal injury. The American singer, 62, has been recovering from vocal cord surgery following an injury that he sustained two years ago. The star recently made a comeback at the MusiCares gala in Los Angeles, California, where he performed this February.

Among their many nominations, the band won a Grammy award in 2007 and a Brit Award for Best International Group in 1996. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Led by Jon Bon Jovi, the titular band consists of lead guitarist Phil X , bassist Hugh McDonald , drummer Tico Torres and David Bryan. The band are known for hits such as Livin’ On A Prayer and It’s My Life Earlier this year, the band announced that their newest album will be released on June 7.

