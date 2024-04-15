Amazon Shoppers Rave About Affordable and Effective Ear Wax Removal Tool

The Rejauvan Ear Wax Removal Tool , retailing at £19.99, has been praised for its effectiveness. The device features a 1080P full HD camera, a 20fps high image transmission rate that can be connected to your phone via an app, six LED shadow-less lights, and a six-axis intelligent directional gyroscope.
The lens is IP67 waterproof and can be cleaned with water or alcohol after use. However, it's advised not to submerge the entire device in water. A second penned: "Had a ruptured ear drum which left me deaf in one ear for nearly three weeks. Docs prescribing drops and sprays wasn't helping and I was just told it's wax. Took things into my own hands and ordered this to see for myself. Amazing little tool."
Another shopper enthused: "I decided to try this out and to my surprise it's amazing, the camera lets you see everything it's so clear and accurate I feel like I got to clean my ears on a really top level amazing tool I really recommend." Homewares deal of the week With the UK summer usually being unpredictable at the best of times, it can be handy to get items that will withstand the weather. Luckily, Dunelm shoppers have found just the item.
Averaging an impressive 4.8 rating, Dunelm's Indoor Outdoor Vita Rug has been receiving glowing reviews that praise its "weatherproof" material that makes it perfect for using outdoors in the summer.
