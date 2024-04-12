Morbid Video of OJ Simpson Pretending to Stab Ruby Wax Resurfaces

A morbid video of OJ Simpson pretending to stab Ruby Wax in a 1998 BBC interview has resurfaced in the wake of his death. The TV personality, 70, called the ex-NFL star, who was found liable for stabbing to death his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, 'the most complicated character on earth.' 'After we finished filming, Simpson said to me that he has a surprise for me - and I genuinely was surprised,' Wax said. 'I think it was his idea of a joke.

In a bizarre video clip, Simpson pretends to stab Wax with a banana while making a screeching noise as he grinned at the camera. Simpson's questionable joke came as she opened her hotel door to him, but the comedian claimed that he was initially looking for a knife.

