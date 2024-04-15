Young Mum Diagnosed with Stage Four Cancer Despite Being Told She Was 'Too Young'

A mum has been diagnosed with stage four cancer after being told she was 'too young' to be displaying symptoms.

"This went on until February 2022, and at that point, they were querying IBS or Crohn's Disease. I was admitted to hospital and was there overnight, and I was given laxatives. "Blood tests came back and they thought I had Irritable Bowel Disease - they told me it wasn't cancer - then three months later, I went for a colonoscopy, and was diagnosed with cancer."

