Amazing Footage of Critically Endangered Eastern Black Rhino Birth

Amazing footage shows the moment an Eastern black rhino is born. The species is critically endangered in the wild making captive births vital. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENTThis heartwarming video shows the incredible moment a critically endangered Eastern black rhino was born at Chester Zoo. The footage shows Zuri, the mother rhino, finally giving birth after a 15-month pregnancy.

Keepers say it is extremely uncommon for a rhino to give birth during the day, providing a rare opportunity to see a healthy calf being born. With only 600 Eastern black rhinos left in the wild, this little rhino is not only cute, but is also an important part of conservation efforts. Emma Evison, Rhino Team Manager at Chester Zoo, said: 'This precious newborn's arrival is another positive step in safeguarding the specie





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The festive light trails in and around Greater Manchester this Christmas 2023Tickets are selling quickly for Chester Zoo Lanterns, Christmas at Dunham Massey, Heaton Park and more

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Chester Zoo launches Dine with Santa experience as Lanterns additions revealedFamilies can enjoy a breakfast or festive dinner with the big man and his elves - with each child getting a personal meet and greet

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Chester Zoo confirm changes as The Lanterns return for ChristmasChester Zoo has reimagined its Lanterns and Lights trail

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Chester Zoo Unveils New Plans for Lanterns and Light TrailChester Zoo has announced its reimagined Lanterns and Light trail, featuring a giant 3D woolly mammoth hologram and other new attractions such as an ultraviolet walkway, illuminated dolphins, and a fire garden. The event promises to be the biggest and most spectacular light trail ever staged at the zoo.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

String of Injuries at Flip Out Centre in ChesterThe Flip Out centre in Chester has seen a string of recent spinal and leg injuries. Customers have fractured their spines, among other horrific injuries.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Trampoline park visitors suffered serious injuries including fractured spinesTwo former directors at Flip Out Chester have pleaded guilty to health and safety offences when they appeared at Chester Crown Court

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »