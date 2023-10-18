The White Company Black Friday Sale: Luxury Gifts at Discounted Prices

The White Company Black Friday sale is here. We repeat: The White Weekend (as it's formally known) has landed with everything from its iconic hotel-like luxury bedding sets and towels to its lustrous silk pyjamas and The Good Cashmere Standard-approved knitwear included. Just in time for Christmas.
Does The White Company do Black Friday? | When is The White Company Black Friday? | The White Company Black Friday knitwear | The White Company Black Friday sleepwear | The White Company Black Friday loungewear | The White Company candles & fragrance | The White Company Christmas trees | The White Company Black Friday Tableware. Yes it does, but it doesn't advertise it as such. Instead, the brand refers to it as The White Weekend; a more fitting and less-obvious approach, we think. For 2023, similarly to last year, The White Company is offering 20% off everything across fashion, homeware and beauty when you use the discount code WHITE20 at checkout – so you can pick up the perfect gifts for her, gifts for mum, gifts for men and so much more.
