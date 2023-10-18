The White Company Black Friday Sale: Luxury Gifts at Discounted Prices

The White Company Black Friday sale is here. We repeat: The White Weekend (as it's formally known) has landed with everything from its iconic hotel-like luxury bedding sets and towels to its lustrous silk pyjamas and The Good Cashmere Standard-approved knitwear included. Just in time for Christmas.

SKIP TO: Does The White Company do Black Friday? | When is The White Company Black Friday? | The White Company Black Friday knitwear | The White Company Black Friday sleepwear | The White Company Black Friday loungewear | The White Company candles & fragrance | The White Company Christmas trees | The White Company Black Friday Tableware. Yes it does, but it doesn't advertise it as such. Instead, the brand refers to it as The White Weekend; a more fitting and less-obvious approach, we think. For 2023, similarly to last year, The White Company is offering 20% off everything across fashion, homeware and beauty when you use the discount code WHITE20 at checkout – so you can pick up the perfect gifts for her, gifts for mum, gifts for men and so much mor





GlamourMagUK » / 🏆 2. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The White Company's 'divine' £22 autumn candle is selling fast'The White Company seasonal candles are my favourites - beautiful scents that fill the room'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

New Look's cosy £20 jumper is being compared to £98 The White Company versionNew Look shoppers are saying its £20 ‘comfy and cosy’ jumper is so soft and and comfortable that it's just like The White Company’s £98 cashmere jumper, and it comes in 9 colours

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

White Company fans rushing to buy 'divine' £22 autumn candleThe White Company's Autumn Signature Candle is quickly being snapped up by shoppers, who have branded it 'divine' and praised how the seasonal scent 'fills the room'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

New Look jacket so cosy it 'feels like a blanket' compared to £300 White Company“I absolutely love this coat! It is so warm and cosy, feels just like having a blanket wrapped around you. The quilt is really good, the fit is perfect. It has plenty of room to be able to wear a jumper or hoody underneath'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

From Luxurious Loungewear To Beautiful Bedding – Shop The White Company’s SaleThe White Company is offering 20% off everything for its equivalent of Black Friday. Read more on Grazia.

Source: GraziaUK - 🏆 15. / 78 Read more »

White Island: Company found guilty over NZ volcano disasterThe judge criticises Whakaari Management for 'astonishing failures' after the deaths of 22 people.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »