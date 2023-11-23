Geert Wilders Tones Down Language to Appeal to Moderate Voters

Geert Wilders secured election victory by toning down his language to appeal to moderate voters - and shake off the "far-right" label he rejects. When he burst into Dutch national politics 25 years ago, he was nicknamed Mozart for his sweeping mane of blonde hair. His hair has greyed but his powers of communication are at their peak. He regularly outperformed his rivals with slick, bite-sized slogans on asylum and immigration during the almost nightly TV debates in the run-up to the vote.
"The Netherlands can't take it anymore," he said. "We have to think about our own people first now. Borders closed. Zero asylum-seekers.""We are a country of consensus-building. We don't even have that many far-right people in our country; we never will," he told the BBC. "Indigenous people are being ignored because of the mass immigration... they feel mistreate
