Actor Mark Schiller Passes Away at a Young Age

On Wednesday, actor Mark Schiller , known for his roles in Netflix series The Last Kingdom and BBC series Death In Paradise , passed away at a young age. His agent expressed deep sadness and mentioned his recent work in The Lehman Trilogy .

Schiller was also recognized for his performances in The Musketeers and The Devil's Whore. He was last seen in an episode of Father Brown. Apart from his television work, Schiller was involved in theatre productions as well.

Actor Adrian Schiller Passes Away Suddenly at 60Actor Adrian Schiller has passed away ‘suddenly’ at 60 with his agent confirming his death in a statement today. The Victoria star's agent issued a concerning statement as he announced the sad news. Scott Marshall Partners, who represented the dad-of-one for more than three decades, said: “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss. "His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available. "A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco.” He also extended his deepest condolences to the star's loved ones and said his family have asked for privacy at this time

