Newcastle United Injuries and Suspensions Ahead of Match Against United

Newcastle United will be facing injuries and suspensions ahead of their match against United at Craven Cottage . Captain Jamaal Lascelles has suffered a rupture to the ACL in his right knee and will be out for six to nine months. Nick Pope is recovering from a shoulder injury and may return before the end of the season. Lewis Miley has a back injury from his time with the England under 20s. Joelinton is out with a thigh injury and may return in May.

Callum Wilson had surgery for a chest injury and could make a comeback before the end of the season. Sven Botman had ACL surgery and will be out for six to nine months

