Actor Adrian Schiller Passes Away Suddenly at 60

Actor Adrian Schiller has passed away ‘suddenly’ at 60 with his agent confirming his death in a statement today. The Victoria star's agent issued a concerning statement as he announced the sad news. Scott Marshall Partners, who represented the dad-of-one for more than three decades, said: “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss. "His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available.

"A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco.” He also extended his deepest condolences to the star's loved ones and said his family have asked for privacy at this tim

