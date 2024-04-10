Aberdeen's Goal Disallowed Despite Hawkeye System Failure

ABERDEEN have revealed that Bojan Miovski ’s late goal against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday was disallowed despite the Hawkeye system failing and the match referee having to guess if the striker’s team mate had been offside during the build-up.of not being fit for purpose after reading transcripts of the conversation the match officials had about the North Macedonian internationalist’s late strike during a meeting with the SFA.

They would have beaten the bottom-placed team in the top flight 1-0 and remained five points clear of St Johnstone if Miovski’s effort, which was not flagged offside by the assistant referee at the time, had been allowed to stand. A statement read: “Aberdeen FC feel compelled to address supporters following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Livingston in West Lothian, when Bojan Miovski’s late goal was disallowed following an intervention from the Video Assistant Referee., despite some challenging situations both last season and this. We have instead chosen, for the most part, to air grievances around specific decisions, or make any suggested improvements, privately. “However, that position is no longer tenable following a meeting earlier this week with the Scottish FA, where the club was provided an opportunity to see and hear the transcripts relating to Saturday’s disallowed goal in the Scottish Premiership match versus Livingsto

