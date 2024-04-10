Three 16-year-old boys charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Manchester

Three 16-year-old boys have been charged with murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Manchester . Greater Manchester Police said the trio, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Manchester Youth Court on Thursday April 11. Detectives launched a murder investigation into the incident in the Moss Side area of the city last Thursday.Prince Walker, 17, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson of Greater Manchester Police said: "A week on, our investigation has now come to a position where we have charged three suspects in relation to this incident. "Prince's family continued to be supported by family liaison officers and are being kept up to date with its progress."

Manchester Murder Stabbing Teenagers Remanded In Custody Court Investigation Family Support

